You Might Be A Marketing Blogger If…

By DJ Francis1 minute Read

I find that marketers and bloggers are usually funny people and I
was thinking about all of the ways we’re just a tad different than
other folks.

So, without any delay, and in a Jeff Foxworthy-esque voice, I present: “You might be a marketing blogger if…”

  • You go through life wishing you could A/B test your own
    conversation. At the singles bar: “If I would have said ‘Hey babe’
    instead of ‘Hello,’ could I have improved the response…”
  • You can decipher this sentence: FYI – I’ll get the ROI on the KOLs before COB.
  • You save all of the direct mail that comes to the house “just to see what the old guys are up to.”
  • Your wife asks if this dress makes her look fat and your first
    thought is “I’m gonna need some market research before I say anything.

