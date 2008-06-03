I find that marketers and bloggers are usually funny people and I
was thinking about all of the ways we’re just a tad different than
other folks.
So, without any delay, and in a Jeff Foxworthy-esque voice, I present: “You might be a marketing blogger if…”
- You go through life wishing you could A/B test your own
conversation. At the singles bar: “If I would have said ‘Hey babe’
instead of ‘Hello,’ could I have improved the response…”
- You can decipher this sentence: FYI – I’ll get the ROI on the KOLs before COB.
- You save all of the direct mail that comes to the house “just to see what the old guys are up to.”
- Your wife asks if this dress makes her look fat and your first
thought is “I’m gonna need some market research before I say anything.