Work/Life: Silverjet Strikeout Makes Three

And then there was one.

L’Avion is the last of the pure business-class airlines still flying.

Silverjet, which flew the London-to-New York and London-to-Dubai routes, died last week. Although officially they are still in discussions to revive the company and its stock (trading has been suspended), it would take a minor miracle for Silverjet to dodge the bullet that claimed its business-class brethren.

MaxJet died in January and Eos Airlines followed in April.

Talk about being in right place at the wrong time.

Or is it the wrong place with the right concept?

Either way, all-business airlines were and still are a great idea.