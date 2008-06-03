The Innovation Executive

It was one of those days when the atmosphere is so heavy that you can see your words hanging in the warm summer air. The CEO fidgeted as he pondered the question that had been tossed on the table so callously. “What are you doing about innovation?” was the offensive query whose stench was burning in his nostrils. Breaking the uncomfortable silence, he responded, “That’s why I have added Fred Lardbottom to my management team; he is our Innovation Czar.” In that moment, all in attendance understood the emperor had no clothes.

Unfortunately, this scenario is not far from reality in many organizations. While innovation is a top tier issue for many executives, it does not get the attention that its apparent importance might suggest. Many CEOs, unsure as to how to get the innovation engine firing on all cylinders, defer to other and become detached from the initiative. This is where they first go astray. There is nothing wrong with delegating authority to drive innovation, but the CEO must not delegate responsibility. The CEO must be in effect the Chief Innovation Officer.

To be successful, the CEO must establish innovation as a fundamental part of the corporation’s culture. This starts at the very top of the organization. This is why Executive Leadership is the first of the Five Pillars of Sustainable Innovation Culture.

Leadership is not passive. Innovation leadership is not achieved by simply saying a few words. The CEO can not appear to be above it all. It is the purpose of the Chief Executive to set the direction of the organization, define the parameters of success, and monitor execution. In this role, the CEO must always balance short term and long term objectives. With this in mind the CEO must consider how innovation is to impact the business along the critical dimensions of people, product, position, profitability, and problems.

The innovation vision must be clearly communicated and proper reporting systems put in place to ensure execution. In doing so, the CEO must drive the mandate for innovation though the entire management team all the way to each individual worker such that everyone understands the corporate agenda and what is their personal contribution to the corporate goals.

What are typical behaviors seen in organizations that have strong executive leadership behind their innovation programs? Here are a few of the key indicators that a company is serious about making innovation value driving core competence.

Investment in People

High performance innovation organizations recognize the knowledge workers need to be equipped to deliver on their innovation goals. Organizations that are leaders in innovation practice develop their internal innovation capabilities by providing innovation best practice training. Companies like Hewlett Packard, Samsung, and Dow have invested in training programs to help disseminate innovation expertise throughout the enterprise. Executives must ensure that the mission of developing these fundamental skills has a defined home in the organization.