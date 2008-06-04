Bring on the Four-Day Work Week

I have to admit, I got a chuckle out of the idea of employees proposing a four day workweek under the guise of helping to save gas. That’s almost like being the first one to jump at the chance to work from home during minor renovations to the office. Not that I’m speaking from personal experience, of course. All kidding aside, I’m sure their hearts are in the right place. It’s just the cynic in mean that loves the fact that it had to do with staying home and not car pooling or taking the bus.

But if you’re going to take one for the team, or in this case Mother Earth, a three day weekend is a pretty sweet deal. Beyond the obvious benefit of not having to pour most of your paycheck right back into your gas tank, there are definitely other perks. For example, you can:

Get reacquainted with your favorite daytime TV shows. No need to TIVO Regis & Kelly or Dr. Phil. Now you can watch them at their regularly scheduled time—just the way TV Guide intended it. And because you’re doing it for the environment, just make sure you’re using rechargeable batteries in your remote control. I wouldn’t want you to be a hypocrite.

Run errands. I’ve always found it curious why a lot of businesses are only open during “normal business hours,” Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm. That’s great for those who don’t work Monday through Friday, but everyone else (including me) is left rushing to get to the post office or the bank before they close.

Take post-lunch naps. You know you’ve always dreamed of sleeping under your desk ala George Costanza. Well, dream no more. And speaking of lunch, at least one day a week you don’t have to worry about packing a lunch or grabbing an overpriced sandwich from the company cafeteria.

If you’re lucky enough to work at a company that cares more about results than watching the clock, enjoy the awesomeness of a three day weekend on a regular basis. If we can’t pull off a four-hour workweek, at least a three day weekend is a move in the right direction.

Shawn Graham is an Associate Director with the MBA Career Management Center at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and author of Courting Your Career: Match Yourself with the Perfect Job (www.courtingyourcareer.com).