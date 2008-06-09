Best Buy Begins Pilot Recycling Program

Best Buy [NYSE: BBY] has announced that it will expand its existing recycling programs in 117 of its stores, with the potential for a nationwide expansion to all 900+ stores if the new pilot program goes “sucessfully,” according to the company. To date, Best Buy stores gladly accept mobile phones, ink cartridges, batteries and other items for recycling, but the yellow-rag retailer is looking to become the go-to place for free recycling of bigger electronics as well — even if the items weren’t bought at Best Buy.
Items acceptable under the new recycling policy will include TVs and monitors up to 32 inches, computers, cameras and numerous other electronic devices, up to two per day, per household. The program won’t accept most other household appliances like microwaves, air conditioners, or stoves. There’s no word from Best Buy on how long it plans to keep the new recycling program in its trial period, which it is slated to include stores in San Fransisco, Baltimore, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Minnesota-area markets.