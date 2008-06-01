Google Android Demoed on HTC Dream Smartphone

Folks at Google’s I/O conference in San Francisco today saw the most detailed demonstration of its Android smartphone operating system to date. Running on the rumored HTC Dream phone, Android was shown using its basic applications, and even navigating Google Maps with hand-tilting via the device’s internal accelerometer.

While Android fans are excited to see more visual demos of the software, the HTC Dream was a hit in its own right. The device sports a 3-inch by 5-inch touchscreen with a slider keyboard, but not much else is known about its specs.

The Dream was demoed playing Pac Man, using some widget-like applications (like an analog clock and a Google search bar), accessing Gmail through its built-in email client, navigating Web bookmarks, operating Google Maps in Street View, and browsing the device’s iPhone-like home screen.