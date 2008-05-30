Asus Confirms 10-inch Eee PC Announcement

The rumor mill has been confident for quite some time that Asus would follow up its successful line of Eee PCs with even larger screen models, and the official word is in. According to Cnet UK, which got its dirt directly from a company spokesperson, a 10-inch screen version of the subnotebook will be launched on Tuesday, June 2nd at the Computex tradeshow in Taiwan.

The rest of the big-screen Eee’s specs haven’t been released yet, but most of the industry bloggers seem to agree that the device will feature Intel’s new Atom chip, which are due to launch at the same time. The new chip consumes drastically less power than Intel’s other mobile offerings.

Delivery to the UK has been confirmed for November, but no word on a US ship date or price.