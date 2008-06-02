Self Confidence and Winning



I’m a rugby player, retired, but still a player at heart. The USA Club Championships were contested in Denver over the weekend. Way back in the 1980s, I played rugby for the New York Athletic Club. We had a lot of fun, but were by no means a top flight side.



All of that has changed. Under the direction of Head Coach Mike Tolkin, NYAC won the USA Super League championship in 2005. On Saturday last, they played the defending champs, Belmont Shore. Several of my friends flew in from New York to watch the match.



Our lads didn’t disappoint. They won a hard, physical match 31 – 28. The match was tied at 25 at the end of regulation play (80 minutes); tied at 28 after two, 10 minute overtime periods. NYAC scored on a penalty goal after about seven minutes of sudden death overtime. To win, it took over 100 minutes of hard, physical rugby.



I bring this up to illustrate a point about self confidence. NYAC was winning 25 – 11 with about eight minutes left in regulation play. A lesser side than Belmont Shore would have conceded and just played out the last few minutes of the match. Instead, their pride and their confidence in their ability allowed them to mount a furious comeback and tie the match as time expired.



I asked my friends from New York, who have watched the NYAC boys play all season, how they thought the NYAC players would react to this rather devastating development. The consensus was, “They are mentally tough, but this is a difficult situation and a championship game, so who knows.”



Belmont Shore scored first in the overtime. NYAC tied the match with about two minutes to play in the second overtime. That answered my question about their mental, not to mention physical, toughness. They dominated the sudden death overtime, playing in the Belmont Shore end almost the entire time until they were awarded the penalty and converted the kick that won the match.