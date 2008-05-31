More on China, Quake Deaths and Population

I read a headline stating that the Chinese say their death toll from the May 12, 2008 earthquake is about 68,000. Predictably, there have been lots of cries about the ‘tragedy’.

While the deaths are a tragedy for the loved ones who remain, in terms of human over-population and the extinction of species who share(d) our Holy Mother the Earth with us, 68,000 is a drop in the bucket. Let’s run the numbers.

68,000 / 6,500,000,000 ~ 68 / 6,500,000 ~ 1/1,000,000. Expressed as a percentage, that’s 0.0001 or 1 / 10,000 % of the earth’s humans. A drop in the bucket, literally.

Meanwhile, I received an email that says scientists have officially declared the White-Handed Gibbon extinct in it native land. China. Habitat destruction to make room for more humans and eaten to keep humans alive to extinct more species.

De-PRESS-ing!

In every other species, when the population of that species gets too large, one or more diseases kick in to reduce the population. Only humans have the cleverness to try to devise end runs in order to continue their depredations on the rest of the planet’s species.

Maybe earthquakes and huge storms – as well as global warming – are our Holy Mother’s answer to reducing human populations. There is no defense against them. After all, in the ITI way, the Earth is alive..