Educating The Advertiser

Current social networks have used the Google model of advertiser do-it-yourself media buying options which has lead many to ponder the future or need for sales teams at social networks. However, at Ad:tech , an interactive advertising and technology conference – one thing was clear – media buyers are screaming for social networks to educate them on how to spend more money to reach audiences who are moving away from traditional media and spending more time on digital interactive experiences.

I suspect the underlying challenge lies in the idea that perhaps many of the social networks are still trying to figure out exactly how to monetize the masses – the people are there – now how to create profit . . .

