How To Kill An Idea

What’s the secret to a successful handoff? Trick question—there’s no such thing as a good handoff when it comes to innovation, says Ram Charan. Rather, the key to turning an idea into a business success is to gather all players around the table from the beginning. In his new book, The Game-Changer: How you Can Drive Revenue and Profit Growth, Charan and co-author A.G. Lafley, chairman and CEO of Procter &Gamble, lay out a process for systematic innovation — the very thing that has turned P&G into an innovation powerhouse. Charan is one of the most influential corporate consultants in the world, a man so at home in the C-suites that he literally has no real home and spends 365 days a year in jets and hotels. Here, Charan talks about why innovation must be a social process, why linear handoffs are a recipe for failure, why you should be ruthless about killing ideas, and why successful companies of tomorrow will go horizontal.

You contend that innovation is a social process and that innovation failure is less often a matter of bad ideas and more often a result of failing to make the right connections. What do you mean?

Let me explain some simple things. First, as Thomas Edison said, an idea is called invention. Converting an idea into revenues and profits or something a customer uses is innovation. Today, in the Internet society, you can buy ideas. You can have ideas flow to you from outside your department and outside your company. Innovation is selecting an idea and converting it to the production of a product, service, or new business model that creates growth and profit. The conversion of an idea for most companies, if not all, requires more than one person to make it happen. And that is why it is a social process.

Do people often underestimate the social aspect?

We know people have not framed the process of innovation this way at all. But some companies have been doing it—Procter & Gamble, Lego, Honeywell, Nokia.

You also emphasize the necessity of killing ideas. How do you decide which ones to kill?

A company will have several ideas in the pipeline. It’s not just one idea; you have a portfolio of ideas. Some ideas will give you incremental benefit, some will give you medium-sized benefits, and some ideas are very risky and will be breakthroughs if you succeed. First you look at the whole portfolio and you prioritize it. Some things fall in the bottom priority. That’s the time you know you have to kill it because you don’t have resources.