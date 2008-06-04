I found this interesting little tidbit in Gawker yesterday. And this morning when I read in The Boston Globe that a global marketing firm predicted that Internet advertising will continue to grow despite economic woes I read the Gawker post again.

Gawker thinks this sort of video game advertising is sad. I think it’s ingenious. And it’s smart because IKEA knows who their audience is and what they are doing.

I play Sims. I like IKEA. But I’m not wealthy enough to throw away $20 on buying fake furniture for my fake people. But that’s not to say there aren’t other people out there — teens and college kids who have nothing better to do than charge stuff onto their parents credit cards — who would.