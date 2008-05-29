Out of the Mouths of Babes…

Today is Friday, so this post is on interpersonal competence.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal ran a very interesting article on the front page – “Detroit Politician Gets lesson in Civility From a 13-Year-Old.” It began…

“When Monica Conyers, president pro tem of Detroit’s City Council, called the council president ‘Shrek’ during an angry exchange at a hearing in April, one city resident found the remark immature. ‘That’s something a second-grader would do,’ says 13-year-old Keiara Bell. ‘You’re an adult. We have to look up to you. We’re looking on TV and we’re like this is an adult calling another adult a Shrek’?”

In case you’re not up on your popular culture, Shrek is an animated movie character who is an ogre.

A few weeks after the incident at the council meeting, Miss Bell was part of a student panel convened by The Detroit News to ask questions of Ms. Conyers.

During the discussion, Ms. Conyers told Miss Bell that she felt that council president Kenneth Cockrel’s behavior was disrespectful. Ms. Bell said, “But you didn’t have to call him a name.”

Ms. Conyers responded, “But now you’re telling me what I should have should not have done.” To which Miss Bell said, “You’re an adult. You have that choice.”

“I’m what?” said Ms. Conyers. Miss Bell replied, “You’re an adult. You had that choice. Sometimes people need to think before they act.”