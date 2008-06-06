“Free Money to Pay Your Bills!” Or Maybe Not (Part 2)

In Free Money to Pay Your Bills! Or Maybe Not Part 1 we discovered how Matthew Lesko (and others) use word play and semantics to get you to buy their books believing you will obtain riches on someone else’s dime. In Part II we will discuss what you really are buying when you purchase one of these grant guides.

A distinction needs to be made between grants, loans you don’t have to pay back, financial assistance payments, and government contracts all referred to by various grant guides as ”free money”. These words get thrown around a lot in Lesko (and others) commercials so much and sometimes so close together they seem interchangeable when in fact they are not.

Grants– There truly are grants available for small businesses. And, I believe in fact the people represented on Lesko’s commercials genuinely received grants for the business they started. But, the fact is these programs are far from prevalent in most communities. And when they are available they are: a) limited in geographic scope and industry classification b) limited in terms of who can qualify for them and c) limited in how the money can be used. Most of the grant sources are localized so if there is a grant for a person with a disability to start a widgit retailer in Podunk, Missouri they are not going to give you the money to start that shop anywhere else.

Here in North Dakota we have grants available for home based Child Care for safety equipment, Agricultural Product Marketing & Prototypes and New Technologies born out of rural companies. Also, in some communities local Job Development Authorities and Economic Development agencies offer grants to specific startup businesses.

I don’t mean to say that grants are not available. In fact, I helped one of my clients get $65,000 in grants to open a small manufacturing business in small town, ND…none of which he had to pay back. But this is the exception not the rule. Out of over 1000 clients I have counseled since 2003 only about 5 have received grants and of them only 1 was aimed at starting their business rather than expanding it.

Loans You Don’t Have to Pay Back – The best I can tell this category must be referring to preferred stock investments made by state and local economic development organizations. Preferred Stock like a hybrid between debt and equity (ownership). It is a secondary class of stock usually with no voting rights and only entitled to a stated dividend rate (like an interest rate) that has to be paid before common shareholders (the owners). Usually, the company pays the dividend for several years until they cash flow and then starts paying back the investment (principle) when the company is financially sound. On the other had if the investment is made and the company goes belly up the next year there is usually no recourse (repayment) because it is equity…not debt.

Preferred stock investments are great for cash strapped early stage startups who need time to get to cash flow. Rather than huge payments on a big SBA loan they can make interest only payments annually and principle when it is available (if ever). This is an excellent tool used by many economic development groups. Often, when you read about a state or the local EDC “giving” a company money, it is usually a preferred stock investment they are referring to.