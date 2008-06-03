Work/Life: Scott McLellan’s White House Tell-All…An Inspiration To Us All?

In his new book “What Happened,” former White House PressSecretary Scott McLellan confesses to feeling “dismayed and disillusioned” byWashington politics, and the angry detractors have already begun to fire backat his version of events and how they must clearly be the work of a derangedmind.

Well, of course, it is only natural that people called ontheir carpet for their alleged errors would lash out their accuser. After all, if my wife decided to writea tell-all book about me, I would most likely rush to deny everything, even ifit were the unvarnished truth.

Hmm….I think another great idea might have just been born.

There are more and more niches in the entertainment world,from rock bands supporting themselves from gigs announced on their MySpacepage, to filmmakers getting their work downloaded onto cell phones. There has never been a better time toself-publish, and here the family members of the work-obsessed would get tovent their spleens at the same time. It’s the Work/Life Personal Tell-All!

There are more and more niches in the entertainment world,from rock bands supporting themselves from gigs announced on their MySpacepage, to filmmakers getting their work downloaded onto cell phones. There has never been a better time toself-publish, and here the family members of the work-obsessed would get tovent their spleens at the same time. It's the Work/Life Personal Tell-All! I asked my wife to indulge me and write the first fewsentences of her tell-all book about me, and she agreed to let me postthem. The book has a working titleof "He's Fallen And He Can't Shut Up."

The morning light came lazily through the half-drawn blinds as the alarm clock shook us out of our sleep. The sun glistened off the side of my husband's Bluetooth, making me realize that he had once again worn it to bed. Now I understood why he had said "I'll get back to you" just before falling asleep. I reached for Tom, to have a little morning snuggle, not realizing that his workday had already begun, Bluetooth back in action. Much to his chagrin, he ended up telling an overseas client that he loved the feel of hot breath on the back ofhis neck. Such is life with a man who cannot tell the difference between the boardroom and the bedroom, and whose idea of relaxation is a Tivo'd "Mad Money" marathon.

The morning light came lazily through the half-drawn blinds as the alarm clock shook us out of our sleep. The sun glistened off the side of my husband’s Bluetooth, making me realize that he had once again worn it to bed. Now I understood why he had said “I’ll get back to you” just before falling asleep. I reached for Tom, to have a little morning snuggle, not realizing that his workday had already begun, Bluetooth back in action. Much to his chagrin, he ended up telling an overseas client that he loved the feel of hot breath on the back ofhis neck. Such is life with a man who cannot tell the difference between the boardroom and the bedroom, and whose idea of relaxation is a Tivo’d “Mad Money” marathon.