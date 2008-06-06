Doc Searls, The Cluetrain Manifesto, and the Call of the Wild Customer

Actually, today I am in Silicon Valley. I’m at The Conversation Group’s celebration of the tenth anniversary of “The Cluetrain Manifesto,” and Doc Searls, one of the authors of the original manifesto is here to lead a conversation on where the manifesto stands now.

He’s talking about what happens when buyer reach exceeds seller grasp, which is an unfinished question from the Manifesto. This was the Call of the Wild Customer: we are not seats or eyeballs or endusers or consuers. We are human beings, and our reach exceeds your grasp — deal with it.

But it isn’t quite true yet. Ten years later, we’re still in the grasp of the vendors. No new social network is big enough to accomplish what we have to do on our own. And we can’t do it individually: we have to do it with the power of the group.

And it’s dependent on open source, which is a product of human nature. Its wild and free environment is the Net: Nobody owns it, everybody can use it, anybody can improve it.

There are now more than half a million open source code bases, all of which are building materials growing wild, outside of any corporate silo. The live web is branching off the static web. The branching occurs between space and time. That’s why Google blog search differentiates between searching the web (static), and searching blogs (live).

On the live web, relationships between customers and vendors have to be two-way. Relationships can’t occue unless both parties are equal. This means solutions have to come from customers rather than just vendors, and the two have to help each other.

Example: I should be able to express global preferences outside of anyone’s silo. IF I am calling for tech support, THEN I don’t want to want to hear a commercial message, AND I am willing to pay X to reach a human in <than 60 seconds.