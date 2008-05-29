The Automotive Industry Crisis

The collapse of the U.S. automotive industry is, without question, one of the greatest tragedies of the age. Hundreds of thousands have lost jobs already and hundreds of thousands more will follow them in the coming years.

What makes the story so compelling is the homes that will be lost, the college educations that will go unfunded, and how easy all this was to foresee and therefore to forestall.

To read the entire report on the Auto Industry, published in 2006, download the PDF here

http://www.northriver.com/AutoIndustry2006.pdf