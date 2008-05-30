Square One. The art of smarter beginnings.



It’s the uncomfortable sanctuary we return to after failed endeavors and other misadventures. Like a busy highway rest stop, it’s not a place to linger. I may be in the minority, but I like square one.

The truth is most people don’t do square one very well. If they did, they wouldn’t return to it so frequently.

Yogi Berra supposedly said, “We’re lost, but at least we’re making good time.” I think that sums up what most of us feel when we don’t stay at square one long enough.

Recently, I asked a group of executives how they approached square one.

10 executives, 10 different opinions on how to define square one. But they all agreed who initiated the project set the framework for how a team proceeded.



Typically fewer questions were asked. Especially, the question “why?” From minute one, people are in Yogi Berra mode – they are making good time and more importantly they’re not making waves.

A few years ago, I met a retired FBI agent. I asked him if he ever met J. Edgar Hoover. He said, “Yes, once.” I walked into his office and shook his hand and left. You didn’t want do anything to get on his radar.”