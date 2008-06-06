How do you find the right people? Recruiting Socialutions!

The economy doesn’t seem to be improving and housing prices are dropping (though interest rates are, too). Common sense would say there wouldn’t be too many folks looking to trade-in their current jobs for one that you are offering. The position is still vacant, and the Director is getting impatient.



So what’s a recruiter to do?



Previously, we discussed Previously, we discussed fit for work . Perhaps the first thing to do is determine whether you are a fit with your present position. Surely you and your employer felt you were when you entered into the employment agreement.



So what has changed?



As we engage As we engage The Relationship Economy , we find many opportunities to improve how we do what we do. We also see a lot of opportunities for innovation.

But can we really innovate when we are working at the same place, doing the same thing for the same people over and over again? Can we tolerate innovation from people who want to work at our company when we know that the people we refer to aren’t interested in all that newfangled technology? perhaps, but in the meantime, why not just innovate with what’s out there and not worry about something with a bunch of bells and whistles?



Imagine this. Imagine this.

You are looking for people who do a certain job. Where do they hang out? Go there. Make friends with them now.

Don’t offer them employment, just make friends with them.

Don’t hide where you work or what you do, but do everything in your power to avoid selling anyone on anything. You are making friends, not finding applicants! This isn’t your traditional socialution, but how’s that been working for you?



Make connections with old friends, meet new friends, and simply talk with all of them to find things in common and build relationships with them. They’ll find out (they may even ask) what you do. When that happens, tell them, don’t sell them.



And for job seekers, how ’bout this (Dan Schawbel addresses the idea And for job seekers, how ’bout this (Dan Schawbel addresses the idea here in more detail, but I have a twist to add to the technology Dan addressed) . . . A virtual resume. Yes, it’s bells and whistles, but if that’s who you are, would you really be happy working somewhere that didn’t appreciate your style?

Imagine the cover letter (e-mail) to the employer of your choice . . .



Dear Ms. Jones,



I was excited to learn about the availability of a position with your company that appears to have been designed specifically for me. Here’s a link to my e-resume where I can better show you why I got that impression. I was excited to learn about the availability of a position with your company that appears to have been designed specifically for me. Here’s a link to my e-resume where I can better show you why I got that impression.

Sincerely,

Bob Smith

(The technology demo is coming)



What do you think?