How do you find the right people? Recruiting Socialutions!

The economy doesn’t seem to be improving and housing prices are dropping (though interest rates are, too). Common sense would say there wouldn’t be too many folks looking to trade-in their current jobs for one that you are offering. The position is still vacant, and the Director is getting impatient.
So what’s a recruiter to do?
Previously, we discussed fit for work. Perhaps the first thing to do is determine whether you are a fit with your present position. Surely you and your employer felt you were when you entered into the employment agreement.
So what has changed?
As we engage The Relationship Economy, we find many opportunities to improve how we do what we do. We also see a lot of opportunities for innovation.
Make connections with old friends, meet new friends, and simply talk with all of them to find things in common and build relationships with them. They’ll find out (they may even ask) what you do. When that happens, tell them, don’t sell them.
And for job seekers, how ’bout this (Dan Schawbel addresses the idea here in more detail, but I have a twist to add to the technology Dan addressed) . . . A virtual resume. Yes, it’s bells and whistles, but if that’s who you are, would you really be happy working somewhere that didn’t appreciate your style?
Dear Ms. Jones,
I was excited to learn about the availability of a position with your company that appears to have been designed specifically for me. Here’s a link to my e-resume where I can better show you why I got that impression.
What do you think?