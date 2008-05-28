Co-Create “Like You Give a Damn”

From Buenos Aires to Biloxi, architects anywhere can design emergency shelters for those who lost their homes in Sri Lanka. They may never meet in person or tour buildings they designed yet they can now see each other and their creations online. Their ability to share building designs is world-changing, especially for the poor.

Why? Because, from Mumbai to Rio and western China, by the year 2020, “one-quarter of the earth’s population will live in so-called slums.”



What if you could meet online or in person to cross-consult and co-create with your peers around the world? Imagine, for example, that high school math teachers collaborated on class plans and projects? Or lawyers and lawmakers joined forces to craft model legislation? Or scientists conducted joint research from different locations?

Such online peer2peer, collaborative communities (unlike “simple” yet valuable support groups) are not simple to design, especially when they involve licensed professionals, such as architects and landscape designers, as the groundbreaking folks as Architecture for Humanity (and their partners) discovered. Yet their still-evolving online Open Architecture Network provides valuable insights for the many other peer-based communities in the world.

For example, as Kate Stohr, co-founder of Architecture for Humanity, finding a way to actually share CAD-based designs online is complex (Autodesk is working on a solution) and, since the profession is licensed, architects can face legal challenges when someone wants to use the plans they placed online. Creative Commons and six lawyers are helping solve that issue. And choosing a platform and software that can be updated by non-geeks is not a simple decision – even with an expert from Sun. Scott Mattoon, from Sun, chose Drupal, the open source approach supported by the biggest online software community in the world.

Before you get daunted and quit reading, consider how the way has been paved for you, in part, by Architecture for Humanity – and the amazing volunteer team that came together to create this first-of-a-kind community site. Perhaps, with peers, you can adapt their model. At every step they sought the wisdom of the crowd, partnered or otherwise collaborated

Now we come to the extraordinary turn of events, the Me2We center to this saga. In 2006, Architecture for Humanity won the TED prize. After giving his 18 minute speech (like all other 60 speakers during the four day conference), Cameron Sinclair, as a prize winner, gave his wish to change the world: “to develop an open source humanitarian design network to provide a global platform for designers to collaborate and develop projects to solve humanitarian issues.” (Currently less than 4% of the world buildings are designed by an architect.) Their goal? “To improve the living standards of five billion people.”