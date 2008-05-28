Whirlpool’s Smart Fridges Get Smarter

Last fall, Whirlpool announced a new refrigerator meant to serve as a hub for personal and home electronics called CentralPark. The top of its freezer door boasts a power outlet, meant to be coupled with aftermarket devices that could attach to the fridge and recharge or dock devices. To date, there haven’t been many partners that have agreed to produce the docks, but Whirlpool has just received its biggest boon yet: an agreement with iGo, the charging-device maker owned by Mobility Electronics. iGo’s compatibility list is extensive; MP3 players, bluetooth headsets, portable game devices, notebooks, iPods and cell phones make up its list of 2,700 supported devices. With iGo’s agreement to produce charging docks, Whirlpool has added to its inventory of exactly one other compatible product in the CentalPark system: Ceiva’s Wifi digital photo frame. More partners are in the works, however: Ambient’s 7-Day forecaster, a weather module, and Brandmotion’s iPod speaker system are among devices in the works. Another cool gadget planned for CentralPark is Quartet’s QNote message center, which offers a dry-erase writing surface and an illuminated surface.