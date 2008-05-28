advertisement
Sony Releases GPS Dongle for PSP

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Almost two years ago, Japanese Sony PSP owners saw the availability of GPS dongles for their devices, capable of providing interactive maps and turn-by-turn directions. Now the dongle appears ready for delivery to the US market, albeit with a great deal of refinement in its operation. Due out within the year, the new PSP GPS software will be powered by Tele Atlas and have a sleek and intuitive interface – a step up from the rather clunky UI of the Japanese iteration. Those that have used the device report it to be easy to use, with great-looking maps and graphics. It’s flagship feature: full, 3-D walk-through renderings of major cities, which Sony claims is a first in the handheld GPS market. The dongle will most likely cost between $100 and $200 USD, and be available with a car mount. Reportedly, Sony is also designing a folding keyboard that would dock to the bottom of the PSP, as well as it’s A/V and audio outputs.

