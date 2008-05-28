Universal Display Corporation Announces Ultra-Thin OLED Prototype

Universal Display Corporation (PANL) came to SID 2008 in Los Angeles with the latest in its industry-leading OLED and PHOLED technology: the world’s thinnest, active-matrix OLED prototype seen to date. The electronic paper is part of a series of ever-thinning prototypes that demonstrate the robustness of organic LEDs on metallic foil substrates. If all that sounds very jargon-y, here’s the translation; in the coming years, improved OLED technology will find its way into increasingly low-power flat displays for laptops, mobile phones and other portable devices. What’s notable about Universal Display’s prototypes is their flexibility; if ultra-thin OLED surfaces can be made increasingly flexible, they may emerge as a reusable alternative to traditional paper in the coming decades.