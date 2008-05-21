Logitech Intros Bluetooth Speakerphone for Music Lovers

If you’ve ever lamented the shoddy internal speakerphone in your mobile phone, Logitech might have the ultimate solution. It’s a device called Pure-Fi Mobile, and the company claims it will “transform your low-fidelity mobile-phone audio into high-fidelity, stereophonic sound.” The best part: it’s Bluetooth, so you can leave your phone in your briefcase, and let this thing jam out for up to 12 hours on its rechargeable batteries. It also functions as a high-fidelity speakerphone, sporting two microphones – one for voice pickup, and one for ambient noise-cancellation – and can be plugged in via an AC adaptor or mini-USB plug for those endless conference calls. Call-answer and call-end buttons are placed at the top of the device for phone-free operation.