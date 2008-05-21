advertisement
Logitech Intros Bluetooth Speakerphone for Music Lovers

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

If you’ve ever lamented the shoddy internal speakerphone in your mobile phone, Logitech might have the ultimate solution. It’s a device called Pure-Fi Mobile, and the company claims it will “transform your low-fidelity mobile-phone audio into high-fidelity, stereophonic sound.” The best part: it’s Bluetooth, so you can leave your phone in your briefcase, and let this thing jam out for up to 12 hours on its rechargeable batteries. It also functions as a high-fidelity speakerphone, sporting two microphones – one for voice pickup, and one for ambient noise-cancellation – and can be plugged in via an AC adaptor or mini-USB plug for those endless conference calls. Call-answer and call-end buttons are placed at the top of the device for phone-free operation.

As a music device, the Pure-Fi Mobile has some impressive specs: it can stream music from up to 33 feet away from your mobile phone, and uses 2-inch high-excursion drivers and dual 2-inch pressure drivers to create palpable lows and tinselly highs. The device also features a standard 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity with non-Bluetooth devices like iPods. Pure-Fi Mobile will be available in the US in June at an MSRP of $150.00.

