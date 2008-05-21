Schlage Announces Web-Enabled Door Locks

Lock-maker Schlage announced a new line of products today under the Z-Wave moniker that will feature wireless, Internet-enabled door locks that can be locked, unlocked and monitored from anywhere using a PC, cell phone, or any other Internet-enabled device. The company, which is owned by Ingersoll Rand, bases the Z-Wave devices on its current crop of keypad locks. The new locks are battery-powered and use radio frequency technology to connect to a nearby gateway device. In turn, it connects to any broadband router. By accessing this gateway device via the Internet, users can remotely lock or unlock the doors; see who has come and gone, and when; schedule notification of visitors; and create and disable unlock codes. Each gateway can accommodate over 250 locks, which means even large homes and compounds will benefit from the technology.