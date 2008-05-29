A Little Help, Please

Earlier this week I was on the phone with a reporter from a local newspaper who was interviewing me about a piece of research I had conducted on “shopper marketing.” The survey was done as a joint venture between my magazine, The Hub , and a consulting firm called Hoyt & Company, and in association with the Promotion Marketing Association.

The methodology was simple — we asked agencies and brand marketers to rate each other in ten areas critical to success in “shopper marketing.”

The reporter knew absolutely nothing about the subject matter, so naturally his first question was: “What is shopper marketing?”

I offered him my simplest definition: “Shopper marketing is an emerging discipline where brand marketers and agencies collaborate with retailers to drive growth by improving the shopping experience.”

And he said: “Oh, so you mean things like customer service?”

And I said: “Yes, that would include things like customer service.”

And he said: “So what do these agencies and these brand marketers have to do with customer service?”