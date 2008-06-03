Truth 2: A Beautiful Idea Is Never Perfect

There is no such thing as the perfect business idea. There are good ideas that reward effort. There are ideas that attract interest and inspire support. There are beautiful ideas change our perception of what is possible and what is desirable. People invest hope, time, and money in attempting to make beautiful ideas real.

You can always improve a worthwhile idea. Either the detail of the idea can be bettered or the implementation of the idea can be enhanced. Anything useful can be made more useful. Anything desirable can be made more desirable. Any practical limits may never be reached and certainly not in your lifetime. At the point that an idea approaches perfection, fashion and expectations surge ahead leaving the innovator with considerable room to find further improvements.

Wal-Mart, K-Mart, and Target all launched in the same year – 1962 – with the same idea. Discount retailing brought them all success but in different ways and at different times. The idea was simply to offer big brands at discount prices but has been tweaked, sculpted, and shaped by circumstance and creativity.

Attention K-Mart Shoppers – K-Mart boomed initially but failed to re-invest in technology or store concepts. At first, famous for its “blue light specials” complete with flashing police lights and in store announcements drawing attention to time-limited bargains. Later, famous for cheap, drab, dirty stores, falling behind rivals, declaring bankruptcy, firing thousands of workers, and merging with Sears Roebuck.

Always Low Prices, Always – Wal-Mart surged ahead with its slogan “Always Low Prices, Always” using its investment in state-of-the-art technology to reduce cost of products from production to sale. It became the largest company in the world by revenue before growth slowed. Younger customers wanted a more luxurious, less corporate experience. Many non-American customers wanted quality and conscience ahead of low prices.

Expect More, Pay Less – Target has focused on offering high quality goods at low prices rather than cheap merchandise at dramatically low prices. This has attracted younger, more affluent customers who affectionately refer to the store as “Tar-zhay” with a French pronunciation emphasis it’s boutique aspirations. Top fashion and product designers work with Target to develop exclusive ranges at value prices. The company maintains an extensive network of suppliers and trend spotters who provide information about what should be on their shelves. There are no in-store announcements or piped music. Instead, you will find cafes, banks, pharmacies, wider aisles, and more aesthetically pleasing store design. It gives the impression of acting on ethical issues before public opinion or legislation forces them to comply. For the moment, it is leading the way with its interpretation of the discount idea.

A powerful idea, well expressed is difficult to stop over time. Innovators want to deliver the promised benefits of the idea. They keep trying until the idea becomes practical and popular. People want what the idea promises and are willing to support the latest, greatest attempt to put the idea into practise. This mixture of individual dedication, often without reward, and mass-market interest in the possibilities inherent in the idea combine to provide innovation with enduring impetus.