When Baseball Meets the Largest Cable Television Channel Launch in History

It may seem odd to think of, but a baseball channel is about to rival the likes of MSNBC, the NFL Network, and actually, all comers when it comes to cable television channel launches. On January 20th of next year, Major League Baseball will launch the MLB Network to a staggering 47-50 million digital households, making it the largest cable channel launch in history.

Baseball has been swiftly building a 21-story highrise in Harlem to house the new network, and has hired the #2 at CBS Sports, Tony Petitti to be the President and Chief Executive Officer of the fledgling network.

And, when you think about it, baseball has a lot to offer for those that are into it.

Baseball’s history is certainly broader and longer than any of its American counterparts. There is a treasure trove of archival footage that MLB will roll out along with a handful of games each year.

But, it’s the staggering revenues that make MLB Network something to watch for, given the massive subsciber base at the launch. According to the NY Times:

¶Total cable subscriber fees of $112 million in 2009 and

$152.7 million in 2015, according to a presentation made to owners on

May 17 in Manhattan by the investment firm Allen & Company.

Baseball must split those revenues with cable and DirecTV.