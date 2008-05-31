Fresh Details on Sony’s New XPERIA X1 Smartphone

More details have surfaced on Sony Ericsson’s (NYSE: SNE) much-anticipated Xperia X1 phone, which the company is positioning as a “mobile Web communication” device. The X1 – which is the first of the Xperia line due out – has a spec list that reads like an open challenge to the iPhone. In Sony Ericsson’s verbiage: “The need for multiple devices – such as a mobile phone, an e-mail client, a mobile companion for a PC and more – are all met in one device with easy-to-use functionality.” It’s been known for some time that the X1 would feature a 3-inch VGA LCD screen and a 3.2MP camera, along with a arc-shaped sliding keyboard and the latest HSDPA speeds (among other features.) But with claims like “all-in-one,” Sony really needed to back that up with some storage specs and battery life.