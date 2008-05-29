Work From Home and Pass The Gas

Can you imagine what the world would be like with 53 million fewer cars on the road every day? This isn’t just pie in the sky, it could happen if more people worked from home . Our research shows that 5 million Americans (not including home-based businesss owners) already work in their jammies. If the rest of the 40% of workers who studies show could work from home actually did, traffic jams would come to a screeching halt. Collectively they’d prevent 100 million metric tons of greenhouse gases from polluting our atmosphere and save 12 billion gallons of gas each year—that’s the equivalent of 80% of our Persian Gulf imports.

Last week the Senate overturned EPA’s attempts to block California and other states from limiting greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles (gotta ask yourself why the EPA, of all organizations, wanted to prevent it in the first place). As a result, things will be heating up for State policy-makers to do something about the number of cars on the road. Telecommuting is the answer.

Curiously, in California—one of the worst traffic states in the nation—policy makers seem to have their heads in the wrong place. The state has committed $10 million in funding to encourage farmers to contain and reuse, um, bovine emissions. While the methane produced by cow pies may have 21 times the global warming impact of CO2, they don’t hold a candle to what we humans do to pollute the atmosphere. I don’t mean to make a big stink here, but if we’re going to invest taxpayer money in trying to sequester the stuff that emanates from both ends of a holstein, why not invest in encouraging companies to retool their 2-legged, 4-wheeled global warming offenders?

