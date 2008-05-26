Self Confident People Ask For, and Often Get, What They Want

Today is Monday, Memorial Day in the USA, so this post is on self confidence.

I got a great lesson in self confidence yesterday from Cathy, my wife. We are members of the Denver Art Museum. We had been meaning to see a traveling exhibit, “Inspiring Impressionism” there ever since it opened. It closed yesterday.

We piled into our car and drove to the DAM. As we were entering the parking lot, there was a sign saying that the Inspiring Impressionism show was sold out. That was a drag, but all was not lost as there was another exhibit featuring the quilts of Gee’s Bend that we wanted to see.

Admission to the Museum is free for us because we are members. When we entered the museum, a volunteer told us that the Inspiring Impressionism show was sold out. I headed for the line that would let us in to see the permanent exhibits and the Gee’s Bend quilts.

Cathy went to the will call for tickets for the Inspiring Impressionism. She told the woman there that we were members, and asked if any tickets had been returned for yesterday. Sure enough, two tickets were available, and we had an opportunity to see some great art.

This reminded me of a story that I read in Randy Pausch’s book, “The Last Lecture.”

“On my dad’s last trip to Disney World, he and I were waiting for the monorail with Dylan, who was then four years old. Dylan had this urge to sit in the vehicle’s cool looking nose cone, with the driver. My theme park loving father thought that would be a huge kick too.