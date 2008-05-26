Is Your Company Underachieving Because You Set Goals Before Mapping Opportunities?

During

your annual planning ritual – do you study and analyze the current situation in

your market and then move on straight to setting your goals? Thought so. Common practice but a big mistake! Chances

are that your goals are far less ambitious than they should have been and

consequently, so are your financial results and growth rate.

Am

I sure? YES. The flaw lies in the limiting

process. Instead – try this: Identify

and map your opportunities BEFORE setting goals. From my experience this changeover usually

results in a quite dramatic upgrade of goals and plans! It leads you to a much fuller understanding

of your potential achievements, before you limit yourself to defined goals. Did

you answer that with a “We’ve been doing our SWOT analyses for years, and

the ‘O’ stands for Opportunities”? Get real please! I’m sure you realize

all too well that this “search for opportunities” is nothing more

than a listing of options that spring to mind, and is far from being a

methodical process of scanning for opportunities that has the proven power to

lead you to unforeseeable and surprising new paths of success. Whether

we have the courage to admit it and whether we don’t, the major challenge of

management is changing. In the past it used to be wishful planning and uncompromising

implementation. Nowadays, most business successes result from early identification

of market opportunities and a rapid and creative move to capitalize on them, maximizing

profits.

What

exactly is an opportunity? An

opportunity is a potential success realized by taking advantage of a situation,

often transitory. For example, the

opportunity and fertile ground for the huge and sweeping success of Rhonda

Byrne’s “The Secret”, that New-Age and pseudo spiritual conjuration

theory project, was the wish and willingness of people in western developed

countries today to believe that anything is within reach if you only desire it

strongly enough. So, you see, to succeed in today’s dynamic and hyper

competitive markets, the ‘O’ from the popular ‘back of the napkin’ SWOT sketches

needs to evolve, and to develop into a more elaborate and systematic process of

opportunity spotting. I would like to introduce to you my new and effective proprietary

version of such a process, called Opportunity Scan, or in short: O-Scan. Before introducing you to some of the principles and

tools of the O-Scan methodology, first let us ask: opportunities for what? The

O-Scan, used by companies at least once a year prior to their strategy revision

and annual planning, scans comprehensively for all types of marketing success and

organic growth opportunities; strategic and tactical, short term and long term.

Strategic opportunities include opportunities to: § Create and apply a value innovation and a new business

model § Move further up in the value chain § Create and implement an innovative concept of service § Expand to new markets (territories, categories) and

market segments

§ Segment the market in a new, revolutionary and more

profitable manner. Tactical opportunities include opportunities to: § Develop and launch certain new products and services (including

short term meteoric successes) § Encourage new usages and new buying and consuming

contexts § Use new distribution channels and create innovative

retail formats

§ Create new brands or re-brand existing ones § Apply innovative marketing tactics. The

O-Scan methodology provides a comprehensive toolkit specifically designed for

identifying and sometimes expertly creating opportunities. With this toolkit we

perform the scan for opportunities. The battery includes specialized

information gathering tools and procedures, proprietary consumer research

methods, innovative analytical processes, structured work marathons and a host

of generative thinking methods, imagination exercises and games. The

methodology is designed to produce innovations to meet a demand that consumers

might not even realize exists, but will react to it when provided. Just

to illustrate, here are two of the many of tools in the O-Scan methodology: § The Contextual Segmentation method

for segmenting the market into buying and consumption contexts (rather than

groups of consumers) in which most consumers may find themselves from time to

time.

§ ForeSearch

– a qualitative (psychological) research method used to “X-ray” the

unconscious mental and emotional structures that motivate and guide consumer

behavior as well as to predict future and potential desires. The

O-Scan process has two stages: 1. What’s Now? – Research and analysis providing

knowledge of and insights into the current market situation 2. What’s Possible? – A systematic

exploration of opportunities.

Three

types of questions lead us from the “What’s Now?” to the “What’s

Possible?” stage: § What shouldn’t be? For example: what are

the inconveniences, inaptnesses, frustrations, waste of time and/or money, or

concomitant damages, which the consumer must put up with? § What could/should change or be done differently? For

example, what are the outdated or plainly dumb unwritten rules of the game that

the players in this market stick by? § What could be? Meaning, what can we do

and succeed that our competitors are not doing and are unlikely to do? Finally,

where do we look for opportunities? The O-Scan methodology uses the concept of

five concentric circles representing from the largest inwards to ascertain that

every possible source of opportunities is covered (we use the acronym CCMCU):

1. The

Context in which your market exists

and the external factors that influence it (climatic, political, regulatory,

economic, technological, etc). 2. The

Consumers – who they are, what they

buy and why, and how they are segmented. 3. The

Market, its definition and

boundaries, its structure, its suppliers and distribution channels, its rules

of the game, success factors and barriers to entry/exit. 4. The

Competition (as well as marketers of

substitutes), who they are, what are their market positions and status, how are

they differentiated. 5. Us

– our strengths, weaknesses, capabilities and core competencies, hidden assets

and so on.

With the insatiable growth

imperative in ever more competitive markets driving executives today, companies

must develop the ability to identify, create and rapidly act upon market

opportunities. Regular implementation of breakthrough methodologies such as the

O-Scan, is sure to become a must managerial best practice. In conclusion, from what I

see around me, my word of advice to you is: get early on this race car, and

leave all the rest to breathe your dust, while you count your achievements.