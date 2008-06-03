Absentee leadership — a cause for concern?

I had a breakfast discussion last week with a friend of mine, a SVP of Sales for a major medical device company, and we discussed the growing practice of CEOs/Presidents and other execs who live in a city other than where their company’s headquarters is located and who commute to work. His boss falls into this category and while my friend admires him and his stamina, what is typically a Tuesday – Thursday marathon work week when his CEO is in the office, the situation causes issues. As an executive coach to CEOs and Business Unit heads across the US, I see more examples of “commuting executives” each year. And as the practice gains acceptance at the top of the house, it seems to be more and more common at the VP level, too. We discussed a number of issues with this situation, which he referred to as “absentee leadership”. Some of the concerns addressed were: