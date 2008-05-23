Customers can get Satisfaction – with Sunshine Socialutions

Meetings for government at all levels are covered by sunshine laws, which require opening to public view and access meetings and records regarding those meetings for public officials and organizations in a variety of scenarios .

In a previous post, we identified the term Customer Powered Service as service

that is shaped by the customer . . . driven from outside the business

to inside and designed to make the customer successful, not just to

make support staff more efficient.

We suggested that

Customer Powered Service should be seen as a return to the mindset of

the marketplace . . . the empowering of the customer. We noted that

Customer Powered Service was not just about the customer — it’s also about the service!

Get

Satisfaction has been promoted recently in the blogworld as a direct

connection between people and companies that fosters problem-solving,

promotes sharing, and builds up relationships.

That sounds a whole lot like a Socialution!

Let’s take a random look at the 1st and 10th ranked companies on the Fortune 100 – Wal-Mart and ATT.

Wal-Mart on Get Satisfaction had one active topic (7 months old at the time of this post). ATT, on the other hand, had 37 posts on Get Satisfaction, with the newest one 3 days before this post.