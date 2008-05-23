Paul Dillahunt MD A Gifted Cardiologist and Interpersonally Competent Person

In a previous post, I mentioned that my Mother had a heart attack. She had to be air lifted from her local hospital to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville Fl. She was met there by a cardiologist, Dr. Paul Dillahunt who placed a stent in her heart to open a blockage. This all happened at 2:00 in the morning.

Dr. Dillahunt is a gifted surgeon. He showed me the before and after x rays of my Mom’s heart. The difference was dramatic. This post is about Dr. Dillahunt, but not his expertise as a Cardiologist. It is about his level of interpersonal competence.

If you read this blog with some regularity, you know that interpersonally competent people have three things in common. 1) They understand themselves, and use this knowledge to better understand others. 2) They build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with the people in their lives. 3) They resolve conflict in a positive manner.

During this difficult period for my family, Dr. Dillahunt distinguished himself as an interpersonally competent person. The morning after my Mother’s emergency surgery, he called me in Denver to discuss her condition. When I expressed some surprise that he took the time to call me, Dr. Dillahunt said that he knew I would want to hear first hand about my Mother’s condition. He explained that his Mother is elderly and he would like to be kept informed of her condition had she been admitted to a hospital. By so doing, he demonstrated a high level of self awareness that translated into his willingness to put himself in my shoes. He called because he wanted me to be aware of the situation. I really appreciated this.

He also told me that he would call if my Mother’s condition changed. Sure enough, I received a phone call from him the next day, telling me about a minor change in her condition. Dr. Dillahunt kept his word. Even though the change was minor, he called. He told me he did so because that’s what he promised to do. By this call, he demonstrated his willingness to keep his commitments – something that is important to building strong, trusting relationships with others.

In these calls, Dr. Dillahunt explained that my Mother was in no immediate danger and that I didn’t need to rush to Jacksonville, but it would be a good idea for me to visit her in about a week. When I got there several days later, he met me in the cardiac care unit and explained my Mother’s condition in great detail. We spent about 20 minutes in conversation – which is quite a long time for a busy doc making his rounds in a hospital. Dr. Dillahunt answered all of my questions, and gave me his card, telling me to feel free to call him if I had further questions. Every time I saw him while I was visiting the hospital, he made time to talk to me and answer my questions.