Is Print Dead?

Mobile phone. Audiobook. Ereader. Social Media. Widget. What do these all have in common? Each of these forms of digital media, and the rate of consumer adoption of them, are rapidly changing the way publishers do business. Print isn’t yet dead, but it’s definitely in need of a transplant. This presentation explores successful convergence strategies for print media — the stuff that can get it back on track — while also glancing into the future of what publishing could ultimately become.

Below, I’m sharing the slideshow from a talk I gave on the future of print at WebVisions in Portland.

(The original inspiration for this talk came from a piece I’d written for New York Press in July 2006 — “The Changing Face of Publishing.”)