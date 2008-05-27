Writers Take the Spotlight at Emerging Artists Theatre

For an aspiring playwright in New York, the odds of turning one’s work into a stage production can feel as daunting, even foolish, as pinning an ‘American Idol’ audition number onto one’s shirt. For those whose aspirations surpass their self-doubt, however, nonprofit organizations like Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT for short) can provide opportunities to polish their work in front of a paying audience.

From now until mid-June, EAT is putting on its annual Developmental Series that gives theatergoing New Yorkers a chance to become part of the artistic process. A $10 ticket grants a viewer access to a work that’s usually in its early stages of development.

This year, the series includes five categories: One-woman shows (entitled One Woman Standing), one-man shows (One Man Talking), clowns and puppetry (Laugh Out Loud), musical theater (Notes From a Page) and cabaret (Catch a Cabaret). A question-and answer session follows each performance, giving the featured artists an opportunity to bounce ideas back and forth with the audience.

“Our curators look for those artists who are really looking to develop the work and have a dedication to the work, not just ‘I want to know what it’s like to get up in front of people’,” says artistic director Paul Adams, who founded EAT 15 years ago.

“It’s a starting place for many of them, and they have a freedom to present wherever they are in their process. They can hold the book and read it if they want, they can do a section of it, or they can do they whole thing. Whatever makes them most comfortable and helps them develop the work the most,” he says.

One Woman Standing and Notes From a Page, both dating back four years, are the oldest subsets of the series. One Woman Standing received roughly 85 applications this year, 19 of which were selected, while Notes From a Page had 15 works competing for seven spots. Inevitably higher production values add challenges to musical works, Adams explains.

“We try to keep it to New York City artists only because you really have to be here to work on it,” he says.