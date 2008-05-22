Products alone can no longer sustain a company as a market leader, nor can products alone be depended upon to build a small business. Companies across all industries must treat customer service as their primary product – one that can be constantly improved. Providing quality service does not simply provide a competitive edge; it is the Critical Element. Some experts like to call them Moments of Truth . A high quality service encounter raises expectations for all future encounters.

Jan

Carlzon, former President of Sacandinavian Airline System (SAS) called

“Moments of Truth” – opportunities. He says, “A Moment of Truth is an

episode in which the customer comes into contact with any aspect of the

company, however remote, and thereby has an opportunity to form an

impression.” Each customer contact is a unique, unrepeatable

opportunity for a company to differentiate itself from the competition.

Every decision should be made with the customer in mind and viewed as

another opportunity to make a favorable impression. Unfortunately,

failure to satisfy a customer on any Moment of Truth will quickly

destroy the customer’s memory of good service. On the other hand,

getting it right can erase all the wrongs that the customer previously

experienced.

The two crucial components of the critical element include: results and process. To focus and manage our customer’s Moment of Truth, we can use a simple five-step process:

1.

Identify and prioritize each customer episode or contact. This means

thinking about every time you come in contact with an internal (I will

talk more on this subject in my next posting) or external customer

either in person, by phone or email, or through your company process or

system. You should then determine which of these customer contacts

would have the most impact on customer satisfaction.

2. Develop

alternative customer responses. Think of some alternative ways you

could improve your response in each of these customer contact

opportunities.

3. Decide which responses will delight

your customer. Choose the response that will most likely pleasantly

surprise your customer and thereby not just meet, but exceeds their

expectations. “Delight” Moments of Truth provide unexpected,

thoughtful, delightful experiences for the customer. Knowing your

customers likes and dislikes makes this easier.

4. Create a

service standard to ensure basic customer satisfaction. When a response

delights your customer, think about writing it down and using it for

all of your customers. That’s when it becomes a standard. Be careful,

after a customer has become accustomed to this “delightful” Moment of

Truth, they may begin to expect the experience and this becomes a

“basic” Moment of Truth. Exceeding expectations requires a continual

desire to improve. You will need to remain creative to continue to

delight the customer.