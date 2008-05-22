Products alone can no longer sustain a company as a market leader, nor
can products alone be depended upon to build a small business.
Companies across all industries must treat customer service
as their primary product – one that can be constantly improved.
Providing quality service does not simply provide a competitive edge;
it is the Critical Element. Some experts like to call them Moments of Truth . A high quality service encounter raises expectations for all future encounters.
Jan
Carlzon, former President of Sacandinavian Airline System (SAS) called
“Moments of Truth” – opportunities. He says, “A Moment of Truth is an
episode in which the customer comes into contact with any aspect of the
company, however remote, and thereby has an opportunity to form an
impression.” Each customer contact is a unique, unrepeatable
opportunity for a company to differentiate itself from the competition.
Every decision should be made with the customer in mind and viewed as
another opportunity to make a favorable impression. Unfortunately,
failure to satisfy a customer on any Moment of Truth will quickly
destroy the customer’s memory of good service. On the other hand,
getting it right can erase all the wrongs that the customer previously
experienced.
The two crucial components of the critical element include: results and process. To focus and manage our customer’s Moment of Truth, we can use a simple five-step process:
1.
Identify and prioritize each customer episode or contact. This means
thinking about every time you come in contact with an internal (I will
talk more on this subject in my next posting) or external customer
either in person, by phone or email, or through your company process or
system. You should then determine which of these customer contacts
would have the most impact on customer satisfaction.
2. Develop
alternative customer responses. Think of some alternative ways you
could improve your response in each of these customer contact
opportunities.
3. Decide which responses will delight
your customer. Choose the response that will most likely pleasantly
surprise your customer and thereby not just meet, but exceeds their
expectations. “Delight” Moments of Truth provide unexpected,
thoughtful, delightful experiences for the customer. Knowing your
customers likes and dislikes makes this easier.
4. Create a
service standard to ensure basic customer satisfaction. When a response
delights your customer, think about writing it down and using it for
all of your customers. That’s when it becomes a standard. Be careful,
after a customer has become accustomed to this “delightful” Moment of
Truth, they may begin to expect the experience and this becomes a
“basic” Moment of Truth. Exceeding expectations requires a continual
desire to improve. You will need to remain creative to continue to
delight the customer.
5. Measure customer satisfaction on each
Moment of Truth. Find a way to continually check to see if it’s time to
improve or change your standard response. Strive to provide
breakthrough quality service on specific Moments of Truth by using the
personal thoughts and creativity of everyone in your organization.
Reflect
on what the competition does to set their customer service bar high.
Ask your customers what they expect. Ask your teammates what works for
them. If you work to merely satisfy your customers and fall short, you
will have an angry or dissatisfied customer. Working to delight
customers means going beyond meeting basic expectations.
Good luck.
DJC