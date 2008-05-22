Dude — Chill on the Slang, It Is So Not Cool in the Workplace

I’ve sung the praises of Women’s Edge Magazine in this blog on several occasions, the most recent being Monday of this week. If you missed it, you might want to check out the post I did on Muhammad Ali’s greatest lesson.

The current issue of Women’s Edge has a great article on communication written by Kim Mills and called “Bounce the Slang, Dude.” Ms. Mills has a great sense of humor. She begins by saying, “Have you ever heard a conversation but did not understand what was being said?…I’m talking about hearing English that is clearly enunciated yet uses a combination of words that form a sentence that doesn’t make sense”.

She provides the following example…

“That was a hella’ big sale you got dawg! I bet Shawn’s a hater since h got flossed on the deal. He should give you big props though ‘cause you’re a player. That’s OK; you’ll get some mad cheddar for this win and show him who’s da’bomb!”

This translates to something like…

“Congratulations on your big sale. I bet Shawn is pretty jealous because you got the deal instead of him. Shawn should show you some respect for what you accomplished, and because you’re good at what you do. Besides that, you’ll be getting a big commission from this sale, and you’ll probably end up being the top salesperson.”