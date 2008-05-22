MySI – Helping The Sports Handicapped

Last week I talked about using Twitter as a business tool. This week, I chose a different tool that has helped me in business life, MySI aka: Sports Illustrated Mobile version for Windows Mobile.

How is this a secret business weapon? Ask anyone who knows me and they will tell you that I am not a sports guy. Ask me about the latest rounds of vc funding, the status of the Yahoo/Microsoft talks or the IBM X300 vs MacBook Air I am your guy. What was the score of the Lakers game? Can’t help you. But now with MySi, that data is quick and easy to find and all through a single interface.

Sure you can load up any web page with scores but the MySI application is different. It offers the following:

You can track 4 favorite teams right from your home screen. A direct link to add important game dates directly into Outlook Access to scores, photos, stats, standings, schedules, and up to the minute results Photos from the top games

The interface is well done and easy to navigate. Downloads are quick depending on your network provider. I was able to get hockey scores with relative ease and a good game recap with box scores and highlights.

So now when you walk into the clients office you can comfortably say, “Hey how bout those Lakers. Three players with triple doubles and 8 unanswered points in the 4th period” and sound like you were really there.

The software is available for many Windows Mobile devices and will be available for Blackberry phones later this year. To get the software, text “MYSI” to 58585. You will be sent a text message* with a link to download MySI Mobile.