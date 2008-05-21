Universal Display Corporation Announces Ultra-Thin OLED Prototype

Universal Display Corporation (PANL) came to SID 2008 in Los Angeles with the latest in its industry-leading OLED and PHOLED technology: the world’s thinnest, active-matrix OLED prototype seen to date. The electronic paper is part of a series of ever-thinning prototypes that demonstrate the robustness of organic LEDs on metallic foil substrates. If all that sounds very jargon-y, here’s the translation; in the coming years, improved OLED technology will find its way into increasingly low-power flat displays for laptops, mobile phones and other portable devices. What’s notable about Universal Display’s prototypes is their flexibility; if ultra-thin OLED surfaces can be made increasingly flexible, they may emerge as a reusable alternative to traditional paper in the coming decades.
Universal Display’s technology was more saliently on display at the Seiko Epson (TYO: 6724) booth at SID 2008, where Epson was brandishing its new A4 size 13.4-inch electronic paper. At a resolution of 3104 × 4128 pixels with a 385ppi definition, a 10:1 contrast ratio, and 40 percent reflectance, the e-paper’s stats are one of the most impressive efforts to date. The E-Papers are made using E Ink Corp’s electronic ink and a low-temperature poly-crystal Si-TFT. Epson says it has no current plans to commercialize its e-paper, opting instead to continue its market research into pulp paper replacement.