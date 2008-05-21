Hitachi Announces Standalone Blu-Ray Burner for Camcorders

With many new camcorders sporting eSATA ports these days, Hitachi (NYSE: HIT) has taken the opportunity to release a Blu-Ray disc burner that can connect directly to an eSATA-enabled camera and burn discs without a computer. The DZ-WR90 is intended to utilize the high quality of some hard drive-based high-definition model camcorders (like those made by Hitachi itself). Hitachi claims that each Blu-Ray disc burned by the DZ-WR90 will hold approximately three hours of full 1920 × 1080 footage and take about 1.5hrs to burn. Up to six hours of video is storable in 1440 × 1080 resolution. (A DVD, by comparison, can store up to one hour of 720 × 480 footage.) The drive also works with double-sided media and DVD-R discs. No word on pricing or availability as of yet.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens