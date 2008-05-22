JVC Announces YouTube-ready Mini Camcorder

At just .60 pounds, JVC’s new GZ-MS100 mini camcorder will provide one-touch uploading to YouTube for users interested in taking a camcorder almost anywhere. The camera is bundled with JVC’s CyberLink software, that will allow Windows PC users to press an “Upload” button that will transfer video stored on the camcorder’s SD card to the PC and upload it to YouTube. While recording, the device allows users to trim the length of clips to 10 minutes to match YouTube’s size limit without any post-production editing required.

The camcorder’s operation is simplified by a series of touch-screen buttons near its 2.7-inch LCD viewing screen, that allow for intuitive scrolling and selecting without the necessity of touching the screen itself. The camcorder’s LCD auto-adjusts to the ambient light level of its viewing conditions to save battery power, and has a quick restart function that allows the camera to power on upon the opening of the viewing screen in about one second. The included battery provides 2.5 hours of charge, while a 4+ and 6+ hour battery are each available separately. For high-quality image capture, the GZ-MS100 features a 35mm KonicaMinolta lens and integrated MPEG-2 encoder, as well as other full-featured camera functions like Program AE shooting modes that specialize camera function to situations like Night, Twilight, Portrait, Sports, Snow, and Spotlight. The JVC GZ-MS100 will be available in June for $349.99.