New Features For Fast Company Dot Com Website – Please Add, Edit, Delete

By Donald Schwartz1 minute Read

Hi All:

What features would you like
to see on the Fast Company Dot Com website?

  • Board Folders covering all topics in
    what C-serve calls forums. Folders’ categories are hyperlinked. Under each
    board folder is listed the total number of messages and the time of the
    last posting.
  • A Digest of what is available including the
    topic name, msg subject header, number of views, name of last poster and
    date.
  • A very understandable individual listing
    style of each message     including its numerical position in the thread,
    ie. 2 of 21, date and time posted, poster’s name, who replying to and a
    number coding that can be used as part of a sophisticated bulletin board
    search.
  • Visual Map In Tree Form – see who responded
    to whom with date and time.
  • A
    Leader Board –     called “Top
    Contributors In This Forum” on SM
    BZ– changes based on what topic area was being viewed.
  • Most
    Recent Post     – some forum
    bulletin boards have graphic icons to indicate particularly active topics,
    questions answered, updated since last visit. SM BZ has a legend with
    icons.
  • Tagging
    – on Small BZ this is called
    “What Members Are Talking About”
  • Filtering
    – Allows for narrowing of search
    via drop menu and sometimes includes number of listings per page.
  • Fast
    Search     – see Compuserve example.
    Should be key word at least and should search current and archived posts.
  • Track
    back     – useful when FC posts are
    added to blogs and bulleting boards outside of the FC website. Also
    applies to posts added from other web sources.
  • RSS
  • Open ID
  • Share –
    via e-Mail

Other:

 

Set Up of clearly defined
category areas.Simple instructions as how to
post, add a new topic to and netiquette-type rules.

 

Digest of What’s Is Available In Each Folder –

Msgs names are hyperlinked as are the number of postings, and the name
of the poster

