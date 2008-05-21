New Features For Fast Company Dot Com Website – Please Add, Edit, Delete

What features would you like

to see on the Fast Company Dot Com website?

Board Folders covering all topics in

what C-serve calls forums. Folders’ categories are hyperlinked. Under each

board folder is listed the total number of messages and the time of the

last posting.

A Digest of what is available including the

topic name, msg subject header, number of views, name of last poster and

date.

A very understandable individual listing

style of each message including its numerical position in the thread,

ie. 2 of 21, date and time posted, poster’s name, who replying to and a

number coding that can be used as part of a sophisticated bulletin board

search.



Visual Map In Tree Form – see who responded

to whom with date and time.

A

Leader Board – called “Top

Contributors In This Forum” on SM

BZ– changes based on what topic area was being viewed.

Most

Recent Post – some forum

bulletin boards have graphic icons to indicate particularly active topics,

questions answered, updated since last visit. SM BZ has a legend with

icons.

Tagging

– on Small BZ this is called

“What Members Are Talking About”

Filtering

– Allows for narrowing of search

via drop menu and sometimes includes number of listings per page.

Fast

Search – see Compuserve example.

Should be key word at least and should search current and archived posts.

Track

back – useful when FC posts are

added to blogs and bulleting boards outside of the FC website. Also

applies to posts added from other web sources.

RSS



Open ID