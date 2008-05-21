New Features For Fast Company Dot Com Website – Please Add, Edit, Delete

Hi All:
What features would you like
to see on the Fast Company Dot Com website?
- Board Folders covering all topics in
what C-serve calls forums. Folders’ categories are hyperlinked. Under each
board folder is listed the total number of messages and the time of the
last posting.
- A Digest of what is available including the
topic name, msg subject header, number of views, name of last poster and
date.
- A very understandable individual listing
style of each message including its numerical position in the thread,
ie. 2 of 21, date and time posted, poster’s name, who replying to and a
number coding that can be used as part of a sophisticated bulletin board
search.
- Visual Map In Tree Form – see who responded
to whom with date and time.
- A
Leader Board – called “Top
Contributors In This Forum” on SM
BZ– changes based on what topic area was being viewed.
- Most
Recent Post – some forum
bulletin boards have graphic icons to indicate particularly active topics,
questions answered, updated since last visit. SM BZ has a legend with
icons.
- Tagging
– on Small BZ this is called
“What Members Are Talking About”
- Filtering
– Allows for narrowing of search
via drop menu and sometimes includes number of listings per page.
- Fast
Search – see Compuserve example.
Should be key word at least and should search current and archived posts.
- Track
back – useful when FC posts are
added to blogs and bulleting boards outside of the FC website. Also
applies to posts added from other web sources.
- RSS
- Open ID
- Share –
via e-Mail
Other:
Set Up of clearly defined
category areas.Simple instructions as how to
post, add a new topic to and netiquette-type rules.
Digest of What’s Is Available In Each Folder –
Msgs names are hyperlinked as are the number of postings, and the name
of the poster