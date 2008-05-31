Influential Business Leaders and the Wall Street Journal

Entrepreneurial and influential business thinkers have always been a

secret passion of mine. In addition to having amazing thoughts, you

have to have the business acumen to take action and reach results that

many people do not even perceive. The Wall Street Journal had this

article about a shift in how business leaders are changing- “New Breed of Business Gurus Rises”

The way professionals (and researchers) define data is also of

extreme interest to me, especially when looking at how online

information is being passed back and forth through online communication

tools such as social media and search engines.

In the Wall Street Journal article, they ranked the gurus by a

fairly simple methodology “The ranking is based on Google hits, or

results mentioning the person when searched in Google, media mentions

in LexisNexis, and academic citations for 110 business “gurus” who

ranked high in the 2003 survey or have since won a significant

following. The thinkers were ranked in each area, the rankings were

summed, and those sums were ranked to create the final list.”

This idea is great from a historical perspective, but it is

ironically funny that the WSJ used such an out-dated way of searching

for gurus and thought leaders online. I am familiar with Google and

LexisNexis data indexing, and the academic citations for “gurus” is

pretty straight-forward…

Google is not the “end all, be all” of if you are a Guru or Thought-leader. Sure some people may

find information about you… but there are many reasons that someone may

have falsely inflated numbers in Google. For instance Bill Gates is on

the top five list, but if you count all the “hits” of Bill Gates

online, you don’t end up with just business guru mentions… you end up

with sites talking about his car and his photo of being arrested when

he was younger. Surely Bill Gates is a business guru, but the metrics

of his juvenile years throws the numbers off. (He is also the richest

man of who owns several search marketing companies that cannot manage

to push some criminal photos off his own search results for his

personal reputation.)

Along the same line of thinking as the WSJ, I started a series of articles called “Other Smart People”

that includes individuals in my industry that are pre-qualified only by

my appreciation of the skills and expertise they share.