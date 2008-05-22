Web Visionaries Unite

I’m heading to Portland, OR for WebVisions, which takes place May 22 – 23.
This is what the conference is about:
“Explore the future of Web design, user experience and
business strategy for two days of mind-melding on what’s new in the
digital world. Get a glimpse into the future, along with practical
information that you can apply to your Web site, company and career.”
I’ll be giving a talk on the future of print:
“Mobile phone. Audiobook. Ereader. Social Media. Widget. What do these
all have in common? Each of these forms of digital media, and the rate
of consumer adoption of them, are rapidly changing the way publishers
do business. Print isn’t yet dead, but it’s definitely in need of a
transplant. This presentation explores successful convergence
strategies for print media — the stuff that can get it back on track
— while also glancing into the future of what publishing could
ultimately become.”
In addition to speaking at the event, I’ll be filing blog dispatches here in my blog, and perhaps include some photos and videos to provide futher context, as well as links to slideshows of presentations.
Also keynoting at WebVisions is Jeffrey Veen, a Design Manager for Google and one of the founding partners of Adaptive Path, who will talk about “Overcoming Chaos: Designing the Future Web”
Other speakers include:
Kerry Bodine, Forrester
Matt Haughey, MetaFilter
Marshall Kirkpatrick, ReadWriteWeb
Alexis Madrigal, Wired.com
Sarah Rich, Dwell
and
Christina Wodtke, LinkedIn
among others.
Check back in Thursday and Friday to learn more.