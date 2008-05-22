Web Visionaries Unite

This is what the conference is about:

“Explore the future of Web design, user experience and

business strategy for two days of mind-melding on what’s new in the

digital world. Get a glimpse into the future, along with practical

information that you can apply to your Web site, company and career.”

I’ll be giving a talk on the future of print:

“Mobile phone. Audiobook. Ereader. Social Media. Widget. What do these

all have in common? Each of these forms of digital media, and the rate

of consumer adoption of them, are rapidly changing the way publishers

do business. Print isn’t yet dead, but it’s definitely in need of a

transplant. This presentation explores successful convergence

strategies for print media — the stuff that can get it back on track

— while also glancing into the future of what publishing could

ultimately become.”

In addition to speaking at the event, I’ll be filing blog dispatches here in my blog, and perhaps include some photos and videos to provide futher context, as well as links to slideshows of presentations.

Also keynoting at WebVisions is Jeffrey Veen, a Design Manager for Google and one of the founding partners of Adaptive Path, who will talk about “Overcoming Chaos: Designing the Future Web”