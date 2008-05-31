Business Week recently ran an article by Burt Helm , talking about the effectiveness of mobil marketing.

Traditional AD is was down by 8 billion dollars in 2007 since last year at this time. Also – new trends presented by TRU show that over 17% of people 12 – 32 years old surveyed prefer to spend their spare time looking at social networks or playing with a mobil devices compared to 14% who said they would watch TV and only 1% who said they would listen to the radio.

Motorola has used text messaging to allow travelers at the Hong Kong International Airport send photo messages to friends and family as they claim their bags. At most recent final four competition Coca-Colaallowed fans to send each other messages across the arena’s massive Jumbotron televisions via TXT. Also a series of bars in major marketing service areas across the US have enabled patrons to communicate anonymously by sending text’s that are displayed on the facilities televisions.

Perhaps the most exciting is the Data Mining that advertisers can receive from these interactive mobil campaigns. Recently Converse was able to add 40,000 names to it’s database with verified zip codes because of an innovative non traditional campaign. The key message of all of this is a big flashy banner ad no longer cuts it. Consumers demand and entertaining experience that allows them to connect with others and have new enhanced experiences.

The full Attention Deficit Advertising article can be found here .