“Free Money to Pay Your Bills!” Or Maybe Not (Part 1)

You know the crazy guy on late night infomercials prancing around in his question mark suit screaming about “Free” money to pay your bills…or to buy something…or to start a business?

For years now this guy has made a fortune selling publications that are full of information that is free and available to the public. There is nothing inherently wrong with charging for the convenience and reprinting cost of information that would have taken considerable time to gather and publish…that is not where I take issue.

In fact, there is no problem with telling people that there is grants, direct payments and assistance programs available for everything from paying your heating bill to starting a business…however slim the chances are of you getting any of them.

The problem is the tricky semantics he uses to make you think there is a lot of free money or grants out there.

For example a classic Lesko line is:

(Holding up a piece of paper) “Here…answer 15 questions and get a $4000 grant to fix up your home! Or fill out one page and get $150,000 to start a business.”

To the common person you might believe that the $150,000 is in the form of a grant because the proceeding program he spoke of was a grant. The fact is the document he is holding up is for an SBA guarantee on a small business loan…which is not a grant at all…it’s not even a low interest rate loan. But…if you read what he said carefully you will realize that he didn’t say it was a grant or even free money. He simply said that you can get $150,000 to start a business with that document…and that’s true IF you can find a bank to finance you and IF you have a business plan and IF you have a down payment and collateral, etc…