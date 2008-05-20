If you discovered an Unfair Advantage to stand out over 97% of your competition, would you use it? Who wouldn’t, right?

In today’s job search, the name of the game today is to get noticed…and 97% of the resumes out there don’t do a very good job at getting noticed. Guess what happens if you are one of the 97%? That’s right, no interview, no callback, no chance at the job you applied for.

Online resume submission, and HR Databases have made it so easy, yet at the same time, more difficult to get interviews. Easy as a click of a mouse, yet why is it all of a sudden so difficult to stand out?

It’s more difficult because of pre-screening – HR departments love it, and most people seeking job change HATE IT. It’s more difficult, because email and online job boards have made it TOO EASY to submit your resume. As it became so easy to submit a resume, HR departments and recruiters got overwhelmed with responses, and HR Departments and hiring managers had to implement pre-screening to micro-target candidates, and make the process efficient.

How many of you applied for a job you were “perfect for” … but yet never even got a return phone call? How did that feel? Did you also hate the pre-screening process?

You’re not alone, 97% of people seeking to change careers hate pre-screening. But the top 3% LOVE IT.

DON’T FIGHT PRE-SCREENING – USE IT!