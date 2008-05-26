Who does Social Networking better — guys or gals?

According to a recent Rapleaf study , while both sexes still use social networking sites in huge numbers, women are the ones holding down the fort. I have known that the ladies “get” the social part of social networking (and online learning interaction) a heckuva lot better than us guys. Auren Hoffman will help convince you . . .

He suggests we should expect social networks of the future to cater to women and alienate men.

Rapleaf

conducted a study of over 30 million people to see how they’re using

social media. While the trends indicate both sexes are using social

media in huge numbers, their findings show that women far outpace the

men. They predict that this gender gap on social networks (and

increasingly in all of social media) will only widen with the next wave

of innovation.

The study

included mostly what was referred to as Social Networkers (those with

1-100 friends), about 13 million in all, or 80% of the sample. They

found that in this group

Women have on average 62 friends.

Men have on average 57 friends.

Women are more likely to be “Social Networkers.”

Do these findings support those of Schler, Koppel, Argamon & Pennebaker – Effects of Age and Gender on Blogging,

which found that male bloggers write more about politics, technology

and money, while female bloggers discuss their personal lives – and use

more personal writing style?

It appears that they do.



As we noted in The Emergence of The Relationship Economy,

there is good reason to think that networking comes naturally for

women. Traits that are considered feminine in our culture , like

cooperating, building relationships, helping, and developing others,

are not surprisingly also those necessary in (effective) networking.

Traditional male traits like directing and controlling get nowhere in

networking, and may get you blacklisted in social networking (Forret

and Dougherty, 2001).

For both men and women, success in

networking depends on understanding and capitalizing on our individual

strengths, and supplementing individual strengths with the strengths of

those in our networks. The connectivity afforded by online social

networking provides many opportunities for improved relations.